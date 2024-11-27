BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 590.23 pence per share, to be held in treasury. This move adjusts the company’s share capital to 87,321,864 Ordinary Shares, with 15.13% of its total shares now held in treasury. This strategic decision impacts the calculation of shareholding interests, as shares in treasury do not carry voting rights.

