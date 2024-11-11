BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at 598.80 pence each, to be held in treasury. This action adjusts the company’s total share capital to 87,571,864 shares, excluding those held in treasury. Such strategic moves can influence the company’s market standing and shareholder value dynamics.

