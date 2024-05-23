News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Shares Voting Rights Update

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of May 23, 2024, its issued share capital stands at 91,732,368 Ordinary Shares, each with a voting right. Shareholders are advised to use this number as a reference for declaring changes in their stake in the company. The announcement assures market conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.