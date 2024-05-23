BlackRock Throgmorton Shares Voting Rights Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of May 23, 2024, its issued share capital stands at 91,732,368 Ordinary Shares, each with a voting right. Shareholders are advised to use this number as a reference for declaring changes in their stake in the company. The announcement assures market conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

