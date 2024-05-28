BlackRock Throgmorton Reports April Underperformance

News & Insights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC reported a marginal increase of 0.1% in net asset value for April 2024, trailing behind its benchmark which gained 1.9%. Amidst mixed market conditions and varied global equity performances, the company experienced individual stock disappointments leading to underperformance. However, the portfolio saw positive contributions from short positions and M&A activity, while also facing challenges in key investments such as WH Smith and YouGov.

