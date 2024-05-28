BlackRock Throgmorton Reports April Underperformance

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC reported a marginal increase of 0.1% in net asset value for April 2024, trailing behind its benchmark which gained 1.9%. Amidst mixed market conditions and varied global equity performances, the company experienced individual stock disappointments leading to underperformance. However, the portfolio saw positive contributions from short positions and M&A activity, while also facing challenges in key investments such as WH Smith and YouGov.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.