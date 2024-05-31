BlackRock Throgmorton Buys Back Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, at prices ranging from 635.00p to 639.00p per share. Following this transaction, the company’s treasury holds over 11 million shares, representing 11.24% of its total issued share capital. The market has been advised to exclude these treasury shares from reporting figures starting from 4 June 2024.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.