BlackRock Throgmorton Buyback and Treasury Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 25,000 of its ordinary shares for treasury, at prices ranging from 624.00p to 626.00p per share. Post-transaction, the company’s treasury holds over 11 million shares, signifying 11.14% of its total issued capital. Investors are advised that shares in treasury do not carry voting rights and the total number of ordinary shares in issue is now 91,707,368 for market reporting purposes.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.