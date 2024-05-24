BlackRock Throgmorton Announces Voting Rights Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of May 24, 2024, its issued share capital comprises 91,707,368 Ordinary Shares, each with one vote, excluding treasury-held shares. Shareholders are advised to use this figure as the denominator for calculating notifications of interest changes in the company as per FCA rules.

