BlackRock Throgmorton Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has bought back 25,000 of its ordinary shares to hold in treasury, reducing its voting share capital to 87.62 million shares. This move means 15.1% of the company’s total issued share capital will now be held in treasury, impacting how interests in the company are calculated.

