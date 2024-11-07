BlackRock Throgmorton Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has bought back 25,000 of its ordinary shares to hold in treasury, reducing its voting share capital to 87.62 million shares. This move means 15.1% of the company’s total issued share capital will now be held in treasury, impacting how interests in the company are calculated.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.