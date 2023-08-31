BlackRock TCP Capital (FRA:8TC) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 12.23

The average one-year price target for BlackRock TCP Capital (FRA:8TC) has been revised to 12.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 11.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.55 to a high of 13.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from the latest reported closing price of 11.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock TCP Capital. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8TC is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 14,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barings holds 1,603K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TC by 8.76% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8TC by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 816K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8TC by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 778K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TC by 35.88% over the last quarter.

