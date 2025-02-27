BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL Earnings Results: $TCPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL ($TCPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $61,250,000, missing estimates of $66,566,628 by $-5,316,628.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL insiders have traded $TCPC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJNEESH VIG (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $227,250

AUGUST DANIEL WORRELL (Co-Chief Investment Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $136,500

PHILIP M TSENG (Director and President) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $136,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MEHRING (President) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $41,850

ERIC JOHN DRAUT has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $18,284 and 0 sales.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

