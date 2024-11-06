News & Insights

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 06, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

BlackRock TCP Capital ( (TCPC) ) has shared an announcement.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with net investment income surpassing its regular dividend, reflecting strong financial health. The company declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.34 per share and an additional special dividend of $0.10 per share, highlighting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Despite minor markdowns reducing net asset value, their diversified portfolio and strategic investments position them for continued success, providing an appealing prospect for investors seeking reliable returns.

