BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.52%, the lowest has been 4.51%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBN is 0.37%, an increase of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 17,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 62.29% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,031K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 34.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 41.80% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust holds 739K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, which include "Build America Bonds".

