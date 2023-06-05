BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.11 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.54%, the lowest has been 4.51%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBN is 0.50%, an increase of 85.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 18,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,501K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 62.93% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management holds 855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 5,009.84% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust holds 739K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, which include "Build America Bonds".

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.