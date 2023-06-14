BlackRock targets fee revenue growth of 5% between 2023-2027

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N sees a 5% organic base fee revenue growth between 2023-2027, Mark Wiedman, the firm's head of global client business said on Wednesday.

Speaking at BlackRock's investor day event, Wiedman also said that the world's biggest asset manager targets a 3.1% market share of the industry base fee revenues between 2023-2027, from 2.8% between 2019-2022.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Davide Barbuscia, in New York)

