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Blackrock Takes Over #24 Spot From Diamondback Energy

June 12, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) has taken over the #24 spot from Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Blackrock Inc versus Diamondback Energy, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BLK plotted in blue; FANG plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BLK vs. FANG:

BLK,FANG Relative Performance Chart

BLK is currently trading up about 2.2%, while FANG is up about 0.7% midday Friday.

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Further BLK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BLK-> BLK Next Dividend Date-> Energy Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
FANG

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