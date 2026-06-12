Blackrock Takes Over #24 Spot From Diamondback Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) has taken over the #24 spot from Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Blackrock Inc versus Diamondback Energy, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BLK plotted in blue; FANG plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BLK vs. FANG:

BLK is currently trading up about 2.2%, while FANG is up about 0.7% midday Friday.

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