BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.67, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSD was $14.67, representing a -8.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.03 and a 47.27% increase over the 52 week low of $9.96.

This marks the 6th quarter that BSD has paid the same dividend.

