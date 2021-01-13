BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BSD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSD was $14.84, representing a -3.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.39 and a 49% increase over the 52 week low of $9.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

