BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.29, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSD was $14.29, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.39 and a 43.47% increase over the 52 week low of $9.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSD Dividend History page.

