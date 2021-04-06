BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Inc. (BSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.39% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.71, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSD was $14.71, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.03 and a 24.24% increase over the 52 week low of $11.84.

