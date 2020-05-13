BlackRock Stock Sells at a Big Discount as PNC Exits Stake

The big sale of BlackRock (ticker BLK) shares by PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was priced at a big concession to Tuesday’s closing price created a windfall for investors who participated in the deal.

The offering of 28.753,248 shares was priced at $420 a share, a 7.6% discount to BlackRock’s closing price of $454.44 on Tuesday. The shares are trading at $474.96 in early trading Wednesday, 13% above the deal price.

BlackRock shares were down $38.67, or 7.8%, Tuesday to $454.67. That meant that buyers in the deal got BlackRock shares at a nearly 15% discount to Monday’s close of $493.

BlackRock is buying 2.7 million shares at around $415 for $1.1 billion based on its previously disclosed intent to purchase $1.1 billion of the deal. The underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Evercore ISI have the option to purchase an additional 2.9 million shares from PNC in an overallotment option or “green shoe” over the next 30 days. Assuming that option is exercised, PNC will have sold its entire stake in BlackRock—a 22% interest—except for 0.5 million shares that it plans to donate to a foundation. Its total stake is 34.8 million shares.

PNC accepted a steep concession to sell an admittedly large block of BlackRock stock that likely will total more than $13 billion. That could prompt second guessing about whether the underwriters were too conservative in pricing the deal and left too much money on the table.

The deal gave investors—mostly institutions—the opportunity to buy a sizable stake in BlackRock, the country’s largest investment manager, at what looks like a bargain price.

BlackRock, which manages $6.5 trillion, trades for about 17 times projected 2020 earnings of $26.50 a share and yields 3.2%.

There was rumored interest in the deal from sovereign-wealth funds. It’s rare for institutions to get a chance to buy such a large interest in a blue-chip asset manager in a single transaction.

The secondary offering of BlackRock shares is one of the largest equity deals of the year. It reflects a move by PNC to exit a lucrative investment in BlackRock that it made 25 years that will bolster PNC’s capital position and potentially give it added wherewithal to buy another bank.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

