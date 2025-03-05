Is BlackRock Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), commanding a market cap of $149.7 billion, is the world's largest asset management firm, overseeing trillions in assets under management (AUM) across various investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and institutional portfolios. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, BlackRock is a global leader in passive and active investment strategies, risk management, and financial advisory services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and BlackRock fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, stability, and influence in the financial sector. Its business model benefits from economies of scale, fee-based revenue, and strong client relationships. Despite industry challenges like fee compression and regulatory scrutiny, BlackRock's diverse product lineup, technological edge, and global presence help maintain its leadership in the asset management industry.

However, the stock has retreated 12.2% from its 52-week high of $1,084.22 reached on Jan. 31. Shares of BLK have dipped 8.1% over the past three months, compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 1.1% over the same time frame.

BLK has gained 7.4% over the past six months, slightly surpassing NASX’s 7% returns. Moreover, shares of BLK are up 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing NASX’s 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

BLK has been trading above its 200-day moving average for the past year but has remained below its 50-day moving average since early-January.

On Jan. 15. BlackRock's stock surged 5.2% following the release of its strong Q4 earnings. The company benefited from robust inflows, organic revenue growth across segments, and the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management. As a result, total revenue climbed 22.6% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street's forecast of $5.6 billion. Its non-GAAP EPS came in at $11.93, beating consensus estimates by 5.9%.

Additionally, BlackRock's AUM soared to a record $11.6 trillion, marking a 15% year-over-year increase, fueled by $281.4 billion in net inflows during the quarter. This growth was supported by strong investor demand for equity and fixed-income strategies.

Moreover, BLK has outpaced its top rival, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), which has plunged 4.3% over the past year and 14.1% over the past 52 weeks.

As BLK outperformed the broader market recently, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,173.59 suggests a 23.3% premium to its current price levels.

