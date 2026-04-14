BlackRock Stock Gains on Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

BlackRock’s BLK first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $12.53 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.96. The figure reflects a 10.9% rise from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of the company gained 2.5% in the pre-market trading on better-than-expected results. However, a full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues. The assets under management (AUM) balance witnessed robust year-over-year growth, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses created a headwind.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $2.21 billion, up 46.5% from the prior-year quarter.

BLK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues (on a GAAP basis) were $6.70 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion. Revenues increased 27% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all revenue components.



Total expenses amounted to $3.88 billion, up 8.6% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in all cost components, except for the change in fair value of contingent consideration.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $28 million, down 56.9% from the prior-year quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $2.67 billion, increasing 31% from the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock’s AUM Balance Rises

As of March 31, 2026, AUM totaled $13.89 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 19.9%. The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $136 billion in the reported quarter.



As of March 31, 2026, the average AUM of $14.24 trillion rose 21.8% year over year.

BLK’s Share Repurchases

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $450 million in the reported quarter.

Our View on BlackRock

BLK’s continued efforts to diversify its offerings and improve its revenue mix are expected to continue to support its financials despite the ongoing private credit headwinds. The acquisitions of Global Infrastructure Partners, Preqin ElmTree Funds and HPS Investment Partners are likely to enhance the company’s position as a global asset manager. However, elevated expenses pose a significant challenge for the company.

BlackRock Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BlackRock price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BlackRock Quote

BlackRock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of BLK’s Peers

Blackstone Inc. BX is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.35. The figure implies a rise of 23.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 28.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 60 cents. The figure implies a rise of 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.