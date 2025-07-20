BlackRock Stock (BLK) Opinions on Recent Earnings Decline

Recent discussions on X about BlackRock's stock, BLK, have centered around the company's latest earnings report, which showed a significant decline and triggered a sharp drop in share price. Posts on the platform highlight a notable withdrawal of $52 billion by a single Asian client under a low-fee index strategy, fueling concerns about the firm's revenue stability. The stock reportedly fell as much as 7%, erasing much of its gains for the year.

Additionally, there is chatter about analyst updates, with some firms adjusting their price targets for BLK, reflecting mixed views on its future performance. Comments also mention BlackRock's stance on organic growth, with executives reportedly expressing confidence in meeting targets without relying on mergers and acquisitions. The tone of these discussions reveals a heightened level of scrutiny among investors following the earnings release.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

BlackRock Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 05/08, 02/24.

on 04/07, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 04/01.

on 04/09, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/18.

on 03/27, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

BlackRock Insider Trading Activity

BlackRock insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.

BlackRock Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of BlackRock stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BlackRock Government Contracts

We have seen $1,387,500 of award payments to $BLK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BlackRock Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

BlackRock Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1215.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $1093.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1170.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1115.0 on 06/27/2025

