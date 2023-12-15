News & Insights

BlackRock, State Street subpoenaed by House in ESG probe

December 15, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Makini Brice for Reuters ->

By Makini Brice

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary committee said it had subpoenaed BlackRock Inc BLK.N and State Street Corp STT.N in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) probe.

BlackRock in August already drew scrutiny from the U.S. House committee on China that the New York-based asset manager was facilitating investments into blacklisted Chinese companies.

BlackRock and State Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has earlier also sent a subpoena to asset manager Vanguard to which the company told Reuters that it is "committed to working constructively with lawmakers and has cooperated with the Committee’s requests, including producing tens of thousands of pages of relevant documents to date".

Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, said the panel is looking into allegations from critics of these investment firms that they colluded in committing to make the investments.

