BlackRock Slated to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BlackRock BLK is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 15, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have improved year over year.



BLK’s first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from a rise in revenues. The assets under management (AUM) balance witnessed robust growth, driven by net inflows.



BlackRock has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8%.

BlackRock Price and EPS Surprise

BlackRock price-eps-surprise | BlackRock Quote

Before we take a look at what our quantitative model predicts for the to-be-reported quarter, let us check the factors that are likely to have impacted BlackRock’s performance.

Key Factors & Q2 Estimates for BLK

AUM: BlackRock’s AUM is expected to have benefited primarily from favorable market performance during the quarter, as strong gains in U.S. equities, particularly AI-related technology stocks, and resilient global equity markets lifted the value of client portfolios.



Also, the company’s industry-leading iShares exchange-traded fund (ETF) franchise is expected to have continued attracting healthy investor inflows amid record demand for ETFs globally, while sustained interest in active strategies, cash-management products and private-market solutions should have further supported organic asset growth.



However, foreign-exchange movements and periodic institutional reallocations could have affected overall AUM growth. Investors will closely watch long-term net inflows to assess whether BlackRock maintained momentum across higher-fee active and private-market products while continuing to capitalize on robust ETF demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM for the second quarter is pegged at $14.84 trillion, indicating a year-over-year jump of 18.4%.



Revenue Components: BlackRock is expected to have recorded growth in its investment advisory, administration fees and securities-lending revenues on decent inflows and latest offerings. The consensus estimate for the metric is $5.60 billion, implying a 25.6% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment advisory performance fees is pegged at $259 million, indicating a significant year-over-year rise.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $393 million indicates a year-over-year rise of 22.8%. The consensus estimate for technology services revenues is pegged at $553 million, implying a 10.8% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advisory and other revenues is pegged at $79 million, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 41.1%.



Expenses: BlackRock’s expenses have been elevated over the past few years. Overall costs are expected to have increased in the second quarter, given that the company has been continuing its restructuring initiatives to modify the size and shape of its workforce and improve operating efficiency. Also, its inorganic expansion efforts are likely to have increased expenses.

What Our Model Unveils for BlackRock

According to our quantitative model, the chances of BLK beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for BlackRock is +1.21%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK’s second-quarter earnings of $12.54 per share has been unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 4.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $6.75 billion, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 24.5%.

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of other finance stocks, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



State Street STT is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 16. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.35% at present.



Quarterly earnings estimates for State Street have been revised upward to $3.30 over the past week.



The Earnings ESP for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB is +1.76% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PB’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.54 per share.

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BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.