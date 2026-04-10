BlackRock Slated to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BlackRock BLK is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 14, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have improved year over year.



BLK’s fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from a rise in revenues. Assets under management (AUM) witnessed robust growth and touched a record high of $14.04 trillion, driven by net inflows.



BlackRock has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.2%.

BlackRock Price and EPS Surprise

BlackRock price-eps-surprise | BlackRock Quote

Before we take a look at what our quantitative model predicts for the to-be-reported quarter, let us check the factors that are likely to have impacted BlackRock’s performance.

Key Factors & Q1 Estimates for BLK

AUM: BlackRock is a dominant player in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, given its continued investments in the U.S. iShare core ETFs (offering more than 1,700 ETFs globally). Supported by its diversified offerings and a strong revenue mix, the company has been witnessing consistent AUM growth over the past several quarters. Growth is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by inflows.



While the private credit market weakness is likely to have slowed AUM growth to some extent in the quarter (slower deal activity and muted exit environments reduced performance-linked appreciation and cautious institutional behavior, driven by the denominator effect resulted in softer fundraising and slower capital deployment into alternatives), BLK’s overall year-over-year AUM growth is expected to have been decent, supported by its ETF strength and index inflows.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM in the first quarter is pegged at $14.21 trillion, indicating a year-over-year jump of 22.7%.



Revenue Components: BlackRock is expected to have recorded growth in its investment advisory, administration fees and securities-lending revenues on decent inflows and latest offerings. The consensus estimate for the metric is $5.36 billion, implying a 21.8% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment advisory performance fees is pegged at $243 million, indicating a significant year-over-year rise.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $377 million indicates a year-over-year rise of 17.4%. The consensus estimate for technology services revenues is pegged at $538 million, implying a 23.4% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advisory and other revenues is pegged at $78 million, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 34.5%.



Expenses: BlackRock’s expenses have been elevated over the past few years. Overall costs are expected to have increased in the first quarter, given that the company has been continuing its restructuring initiatives to modify the size and shape of its workforce and improve operating efficiency. Also, its inorganic expansion efforts are likely to have increased expenses.

What Our Model Unveils for BlackRock

According to our quantitative model, the chances of BLK beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for BlackRock is -4.33%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings of $12.01 per share has been revised 1.7% lower over the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $6.62 billion, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 25.5%.

Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of finance stocks, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



The Earnings ESP for KeyCorp KEY is +0.03% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KeyCorp’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 41 cents per share.



State Street STT is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 17. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.61% at present.



Quarterly earnings estimates for State Street have been revised upward to $2.54 over the past week.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.