Blackrock Silver Completes $10M Public Offering

Blackrock Silver Corp. successfully closed a $10.35 million public offering, with prominent investor Eric Sprott leading the investment through a $4 million contribution. The offering included over 32 million units, each comprising a common share and half a warrant, with funds aimed at resource expansion and exploration. The proceeds will also support the company’s summer drilling program and general corporate purposes.

