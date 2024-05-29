News & Insights

Blackrock Silver Completes $10M Public Offering

May 29, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

Blackrock Gold (TSE:BRC) has released an update.

Blackrock Silver Corp. successfully closed a $10.35 million public offering, with prominent investor Eric Sprott leading the investment through a $4 million contribution. The offering included over 32 million units, each comprising a common share and half a warrant, with funds aimed at resource expansion and exploration. The proceeds will also support the company’s summer drilling program and general corporate purposes.

For further insights into TSE:BRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

