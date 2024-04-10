BlackRock Short Duration Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NEAR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (Symbol: NEAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.07, changing hands as low as $49.99 per share. BlackRock Short Duration Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEAR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.51 per share, with $50.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.