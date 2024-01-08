News & Insights

BlackRock sets lower fee for spot bitcoin ETF compared to peers

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 08, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N has set a fee of 0.30% for its planned spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which is .

The asset manager disclosed the fee for its iShares Bitcoin Trust on Monday. In comparison, Valkyrie Investments and Fidelity are charging fees of 0.80% and 0.39%, respectively, for their planned spot bitcoin ETFs.

The bitcoin ETF race has heated up with more than a dozen participants, including crypto natives such as Grayscale and traditional finance heavyweights including BlackRock BLK.N, vying for a slice of the market share.

Euphoria around the investment vehicle has propelled the price of bitcoin and helped shore up confidence in the industry that was rattled by the FTX meltdown in November 2022.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, another proposed ETF, also set a fee of 0.25% on Monday.

