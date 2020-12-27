BlackRock Seeks VP Blockchain Lead to ‘Drive Demand’ for Firm’s Crypto Offerings

The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock is seeking to hire a vice president, blockchain lead to help build and execute strategies and “drive demand” for the company’s crypto and crypto-related offerings.

BlackRock, which has $6.84 trillion assets under management, has posted a job vacancy for a New York-based VP blockchain lead to help with the valuation of crypto assets.

According to the post, the applicant must have at least a year’s experience in the technological foundations of blockchain technology including cryptographic hash functions, distributed network consensus mechanisms, and public-private key cryptography.

Candidates should be able to “devise and articulate fundamental valuation methodologies for crypto-assets; evaluate game theory and decentralizing governance models associated with blockchain technology,” said the listing.

Recently BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made some bullish comments on bitcoin, stating it has “caught the attention” of many people and that the nascent cryptocurrency asset class can possibly “evolve” into a global market asset.

