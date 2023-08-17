Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar (Symbol: BST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.15, changing hands as low as $31.87 per share. Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BST's low point in its 52 week range is $27.45 per share, with $37.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.93.

