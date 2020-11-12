BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.88, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $28.88, representing a -7.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.29 and a 140.67% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.