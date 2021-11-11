BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.76, the dividend yield is 5.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $42.76, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.76 and a 50.3% increase over the 52 week low of $28.45.

BSTZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bstz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSTZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSTZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 2.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSTZ at 3.44%.

