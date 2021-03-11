BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 48.7% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.78, the dividend yield is 5.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $34.78, representing a -15.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 189.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

