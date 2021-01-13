BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BSTZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $35.92, representing a -6.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.35 and a 199.33% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page.

