BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BSTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.6, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $39.6, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.94 and a 230% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.