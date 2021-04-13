BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.52, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSTZ was $38.52, representing a -6.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 118.61% increase over the 52 week low of $17.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.