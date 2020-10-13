BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.65% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.7, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $45.7, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.08 and a 103.93% increase over the 52 week low of $22.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.