BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.46, the dividend yield is 5.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $54.46, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.16 and a 20.62% increase over the 52 week low of $45.15.

BST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bst Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 2.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BST at 4.1%.

