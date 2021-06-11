BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.226 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BST the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.47, the dividend yield is 4.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $59.47, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.16 and a 67% increase over the 52 week low of $35.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (BST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 12.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BST at 4.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.