BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BST has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $53.01, representing a -1.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $54 and a 136.55% increase over the 52 week low of $22.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

