BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.14, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $60.14, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.57 and a 168.36% increase over the 52 week low of $22.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 19.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BST at 5.68%.

