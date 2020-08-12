BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.166 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.52, the dividend yield is 4.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $40.52, representing a -4.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.39 and a 80.81% increase over the 52 week low of $22.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 39.29% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.