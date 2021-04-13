BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.226 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 36.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.88, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BST was $58.88, representing a -5.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.16 and a 100.82% increase over the 52 week low of $29.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 17.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BST at 4.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.