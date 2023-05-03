BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) Declares $0.25 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.25 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.10%, the lowest has been 5.02%, and the highest has been 12.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BST is 0.30%, an increase of 181.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 5,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 628K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BST by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BST by 495.59% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 378K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BST by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BST by 99.99% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The trust is focused on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities and also by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. Th Trust invests in various industries, such as software, information technology (IT) services, entertainment, diversified consumer services, health care technology, telecommunication services, banks, communications equipment, professional services, automobiles and other. The Trust’s investment manager is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

