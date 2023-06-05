BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) Declares $0.16 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.09%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 15.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.42 (n=185).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSTZ is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 16,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,395K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 18.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 23.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 98.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 6,989.93% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 72.71% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.