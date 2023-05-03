BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) Declares $0.16 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.03%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 15.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.40 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSTZ is 0.38%, an increase of 329.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 17,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,579K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 16.07% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 43.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 707K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 97.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSTZ by 2,063.03% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.