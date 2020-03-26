US Markets

BlackRock says "rebalancing into risky assets" after $2 trln U.S. stimulus

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Asset manager BlackRock said on Thursday the market selloff had created significant value for long-term investors and told clients it now favoured "rebalancing into risk assets". Within the equity space the company said it preferred U.S. markets.

March 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock said on Thursday the market selloff had created significant value for long-term investors and told clients it now favoured "rebalancing into risk assets".

Within the equity space the company said it preferred U.S. markets due to strength of Washington's policy response and the quality of market.

"The unprecedented actions represent the type of decisive policy response we have been calling for – and set the scene for an eventual economic recovery," BlackRock added.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Maiya Keidan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular