BlackRock says Mark Wiseman to leave firm - FT

Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock Inc, is leaving the firm following an alleged violation of the company's "relationships at work policy", the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2YgUKfg on Thursday, citing a BlackRock internal memo.

Wiseman was one of several people tipped as Larry Fink's possible successors.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.

