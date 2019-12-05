BlackRock says Mark Wiseman to leave firm - FT

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock Inc BLK.N, is leaving the firm following an alleged violation of the company's "relationships at work policy", the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a BlackRock internal memo.

Wiseman was one of several people tipped as Larry Fink's possible successors.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

