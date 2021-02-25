BlackRock says going green could lift portfolio returns

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - One of the world’s biggest investment managers has said that transitioning to green energy will deliver significant economic growth as well as provide environmental benefits.

BlackRock, which had US$8.68trn under management at the end of 2020, said that economic output would be 25% higher by 2040 if an orderly transition is achieved to net-zero emissions, compared with taking no action.

The fund manager highlighted the figure as part of a review of its capital market assumptions that now incorporate its views on climate change. These assumptions set out basic returns that BlackRock expects to make from different asset classes.

Rick Kushel, head of the firm’s portfolio management group, said that issuers had already made significant progress in reallocating capital to more sustainable areas to meet these challenges. “That momentum was more than aggressive than we planned, due to the pandemic,” he said.

However, he did not think the process was by any means finished. “This will continue to align flows and lead to a repricing of assets over time,” he said, as more issuers and investors focus on their climate commitments.

“Too much of the conversation has been about what we exclude [from portfolios]. At the same time we are seeing emerging opportunities. Not too many issuers have yet made credible commitments to net-zero but we will see over time that this will change.”

BlackRock said backing such issuers will improve overall investment returns as well. “Climate risk is investment risk, yet there are also significant investment opportunities in the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute.

“We think climate will be a persistent driver of our returns. Sustainability and climate is not fully in prices. The essential asset allocation question is not what you exclude from your portfolio but how you construct it. Transition will be positive for growth.”

Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, global chief investment officer of solutions at BlackRock, said: “We expect investor capital will flow toward these more sustainable assets, creating outperformance for green investments and separating leaders from laggards.”

The review said that developed market equities are expected to provide higher returns than high-yield and some emerging market debt because developed markets have better exposure to technology and healthcare companies, which have less to do to transition to net-zero emissions.

Over time, sustainable assets will no longer be attractively priced, the review predicted. “Once this repricing phase has passed, we believe this channel will eventually no longer be a boon for "greener" assets' expected returns,” it said.

The firm said the review had been undertaken as part of its commitment to integrate climate considerations into its long-term return expectations, as set out in its letter to clients earlier this year.

